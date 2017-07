Jessica — who already has two daughters with husband Cash Warren — made a quick announcement after these revealing photos came out, saying that the couple is "officially going to be outnumbered" with their third child. But it was a secret struggle to get there, with Cash pleading with Jessica to take a break from her business empire to try and give him a son!

Insiders told The ENQUIRER in 2015 that Cash was ready to try for a boy with his bride, after the births of daughters Haven and Honor. "It's no secret that Cash wants a son to play basketball with and watch sports," said the insider, adding: "The only time he gets to watch an uninterrupted game is if he lets his daughters give him a makeover!"

Jessica, however, had to deal with her business empire first — with the thriving personal-care corporation The Honest Company getting hit with lawsuits and claims of false advertising. “She feels she needs to focus on saving her crumbling business empire,” a source revealed in 2016, as the actress also hoped for a showbiz comeback opposite Jason Statham in 2016's "Mechanic: Resurrection."