1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
Spies reported that Jennifer even shouted out from the stage when she caught a younger gal checking out her new boyfriend, saying “Uh-huh, I know you were looking at him!” Drake still went straight backstage after the show, as insiders finally confirmed that cougar Jennifer had landed her prey — just as Drake's ex Rihanna quit following J.Lo on social media!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Sources earlier told The ENQUIRER that Jennifer was seeing out the year in a midlife crisis! That was after Jennifer finally broke things off with longtime love Casper Smart, who's 18 years younger than J.Lo! “She’s been going out and having fun until the early hours, instead of staying at home looking after the twins,” dished an insider. “Ever since Casper dumped her, Jen’s been acting like a desperate 20-something!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jennifer ratcheted up the shocking behavior when she kissed ex-husband Marc Anthony, 48, onstage at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas — which was soon followed by Marc’s announcement that he and 28-year-old model Shannon De Lima are divorcing after two years of marriage! “One minute she’s flirting with Marc Anthony," sighed the insider, "the next, she’s running around nightclubs looking for a cute young guy to hook up with!”
Getty Images
Getty Images
But now it seems that J.Lo has found an ideal match in a cute young guy who's also a major star himself — as the newly-minted power couple makes a MILFtastic move for the New Year! Jennifer isn't playing coy, either, having already gone to social media to proclaim: “I love him!”
X
Share this: