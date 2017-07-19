Jennifer Lawrence Puking On Broadway

Jennifer Lawrence made a splash on Broadway — by throwing up from the audience during a hit show!
The stage production of "1984" has nauseated plenty of theatergoers with scenes of shocking violence — but the New York Post's "Page Six" reports that Jennifer had to "bolt from her seat" and throw up in the lobby for other reasons!
It isn't Jennifer's first time puking in public, either, with the star once proudly recounting how she had to throw up during a party in 2014 — joking that even "Miley Cyrus [was] there, like, ‘Get it together!’”
