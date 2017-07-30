jennifer garner, ben affleck & lindsay shookus

A Woman Scorned!

Jennifer Garner Still Bitter Over Ben’s Betrayal

Jilted wife suffering behind her big public smile!

By
jennifer garner, ben affleck & lindsay shookus
View gallery 4
Getty/Backgrid

 

 

 

 

Jennifer Garner Still Bitter Over Ben’s Betrayal
1 of 4
Jennifer Garner is close to cracking up, as the heartbroken beauty has rushed into therapy after estranged hubby Ben Affleck shacked up with his new blond squeeze, sources tell The National ENQUIRER.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Jen’s horribly unhappy and realizes she can’t get through this alone,” snitched an insider. “She can’t sleep, she can’t eat and she’s on edge. Therapy is helping to calm her down — and she’s going to need a lot of it!” Insiders say the 45-year-old actress sought help after Ben went public with 37-year-old Emmy-winning “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. Ben and Lindsay recently had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., before heading back to his place.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Days later, the pair stepped out for coffee in Pacific Palisades amid rumors Lindsay had moved into the two-timing cad’s L.A. pad. Ben and Lindsay have reportedly been in a sizzling affair since 2015 — when he and Jen were still married!  Shockingly, Jen’s doc — a neurofeedback therapist — uses the same sci-fi-like treatment method the cult religion Scientology uses during its notorious “auditing” process! “Jen’s desperate. She’ll do anything to relieve this unbearable tension,” tattled the insider.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“All this has done a number on Jen. Her stomach’s been in knots,” squealed the snitch. “Everything she thought was good in her marriage has been cast in doubt. She cries alone in her room because she’s so upset.” The couple have officially filed for divorce, but pals say Jen hoped they’d reunite for the sake of their kids — Violet, 11; Seraphina, eight; and Samuel, five. “Now Ben’s playing house with Lindsay just blocks away from the home he shared with Jen and their kids,” noted the insider. “It’s eating Jen alive, but she knows she’s got to keep calm for her sake and the kids.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments