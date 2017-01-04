1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — with her representatives confirming that her new son is named Eissa Al Mana. But the happy announcement came after life-and-death struggles as the pop diva fought to give birth at the age of 50!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The National ENQUIRER originally reported how Janet was determined to have a child in the wake of secret health problems. But while her reps insisted that “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery,” insiders said that it was a battle to get there!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Top sources told The ENQUIRER that the “Control” singer was finally put on bed rest by her doctors over fears that Janet could develop serious complications for both her and her child! “Janet has been told by her doctors that she can only be on her feet for a maximum of two hours a day because of her high-risk pregnancy at 50,” said an insider. “The rest of the time, she either stays in bed or sits in a chair with her legs elevated.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Janet’s billionaire husband was so determined to have an heir that he’d even arranged for her doctors to come to their home, confided the source. “Janet is in London trying to take things slow until the baby is born,” dished an insider in late October. “She understands there are risks because of her age. She’s doing everything the doctors tell her to do.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
Six months earlier, the superstar announced she was postponing her concert tour to focus starting a family with Wissam, who she married in 2012. She was previously married to James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr. — with DeBarge insisting that Janet previously gave birth to a hidden child during their own brief marriage!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Janet's birth announcement is still a stark contrast to the drama of Christmas Eve 2015, when Janet revealed that she was forced to postpone her Unbreakable World Tour due to surgery. “Please pray for me, my family and our entire community during this difficult time,” she announced — but now her fans are celebrating the latest addition to the Jackson dynasty!
X
Share this: