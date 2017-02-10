Katharine was forced to travel to London as Janet's husband reportedly forced his wife to follow Muslim laws — with Janet commanded to stay out of the public while breast-feeding. That could mean Janet being out of the public eye for two years! And, as sources told The ENQUIRER, fragile Katharine couldn't risk waiting for Janet to come to her!

At 88 and 86 years old, “Joe and Katherine may not have two years!” the insider said. “Joseph has had several strokes, and Katherine isn’t exactly well.” Meanwhile, The ENQUIRER's cameras caught Janet still carrying her baby weight — after packing on an estimated 80 pounds during her pregnancy. Slimming down will “require enormous discipline, a lot of exercise and fastidious dieting,” said top New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. “Otherwise, she might be saddled with the weight forever!”