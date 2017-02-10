1 of 5
Janet Jackson’s frail mother Katharine risked her life flying to London to meet her new grandchild Eissa Al Mana — Janet’s newborn miracle baby with Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana. Grandma Jackson made the journey to see her grandchild despite her failing health, with family members terrified that the matriarch is even ready to move to the Middle East to be with her diva daughter!
As previously reported by The National ENQUIRER, Katharine has talked about relocating to her daughter's new home in Quatar “to live with Janet and her new grandchild during her final years.” But insisted an insider, that idea “was shot down by The Jackson Family! They say it’s ridiculous — insisting Katherine’s too feeble, and should spend her last years with them!”
Katharine was forced to travel to London as Janet's husband reportedly forced his wife to follow Muslim laws — with Janet commanded to stay out of the public while breast-feeding. That could mean Janet being out of the public eye for two years! And, as sources told The ENQUIRER, fragile Katharine couldn't risk waiting for Janet to come to her!
At 88 and 86 years old, “Joe and Katherine may not have two years!” the insider said. “Joseph has had several strokes, and Katherine isn’t exactly well.” Meanwhile, The ENQUIRER's cameras caught Janet still carrying her baby weight — after packing on an estimated 80 pounds during her pregnancy. Slimming down will “require enormous discipline, a lot of exercise and fastidious dieting,” said top New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. “Otherwise, she might be saddled with the weight forever!”
