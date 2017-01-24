1 of 5
Jane Fonda has ditched her ailing 74-year-old lover — as record producer Richard Perry continues a tragic battle against rampaging Parkinson’s disease! In an exclusive interview with The National ENQUIRER, Perry has confirmed that he's been given the heave-ho from the $8 million home he shared with Jane. The two have been living together since 2009, when the Oscar-winner moved in with him after undergoing knee surgery. Jane even once boasted that Richard was “much more of a caregiver” than she was!
Sources told The ENQUIRER that Jane had warned Richard two years ago she would leave him if he didn’t look “seriously” into “options” to treat his Parkinson’s. “She did say something to that effect,” Richard confirmed, but insists that his health problems aren’t the reason for the split. He wouldn't, however, dish on any other reasons behind the breakup.
Still, the music mogul admits that he’s moved out of the Beverly Hills villa they shared — with the couple putting the house up for sale. “It’s a little bittersweet,” said Richard. “We are still doing things together, and we speak every day. Our lives have sort of gone in different directions.”
Jane just filmed the steamy movie "Our Souls at Night" with Robert Redford — and has spoken openly about falling for Robert when they played young marrieds in "Barefoot in the Park" some 50 years ago. “I was so in love with Bob,” gushed Jane. “Nothing ever happened between us, but he certainly was fabulous to kiss. I couldn’t wait for those cuddling scenes in bed!”
At the time, Robert was married to Lola Van Wagenen and Jane was wedded to film director Roger Vadim — who was also famous as a notorious skirt-chaser. Robert is now happily married to his second wife, Sibylle Szaggars. “Though she loves Richard,” said an insider, “she also still is very much in love with Redford!”
