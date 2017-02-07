1 of 5
Radar has unearthed troubling court claims that charge the Polaris ATV is unsafe and prone to flipping over — just as it did with Maddie as she drove over a pond! The ATV left her pinned down in water for several minutes before she could be assisted. The country singer's daughter now remains in the hospital, with authorities saying that she's still "in stable but critical condition."
Lawsuits found by Radar include papers filed by Bryan Adkins Hart on September 23, 2016. The charges against Polaris Industries claim that "the design of the Polaris" had "led to a loss of pitch stability" as he committed a "foreseeable, basic maneuver" while driving — with the ATV rolling and leaving Hart with a fractured spine!
Radar found another disturbing document charging that 11-year-old Keylee Latham was severely burned while riding as a passenger of a 2010 Polaris Ranger 800 Crew. The site also has claims from other lawsuits, all of which have yet to be resolved.
Cops on the scene also reported how Maddie herself became a victim after crashing at the Louisiana home, with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards saying: “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safely netting.”
