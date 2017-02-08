InStar

InStar

Radar unearthed troubling court claims that the Polaris ATV is unsafe and prone to flipping over — just as it did with Maddie as she drove over a pond! Papers filed by Bryan Adkins Hart in September, 2016 charge that "the design of the Polaris" had "led to a loss of pitch stability" while driving. The documents claimed that the ATV soon rolled and left Hart with a fractured spine!