Britney Spears was begging for prayers after her 8-year-old niece Maddie was left in critical condition after a horrific ATV accident — and those prayers have been answered! The National ENQUIRER has learned that Maddie is now awake and talking just days after she was airlifted to a Louisiana hospital. After a two-day ordeal for her mother, country singer Jamie Lynn Spears, hospital authorities have confirmed that the lucky child is no longer on a ventilator and did not suffer brain damage.
Britney called on her Instagram fans to pray for Maddie’s life after the 8-year-old drove an ATV into a pond, where she remained pinned down by a seat belt and safety netting for at least two minutes before help could arrive to free her. Meanwhile, Maddie's stricken mother is being hammered for letting Maddie drive an ATV that’s cleared only for kids aged 10 and over. RadarOnline.com, however, discovered that the manufacturers of the Polaris ATV had been involved in a history of disturbing lawsuits!
Radar unearthed troubling court claims that the Polaris ATV is unsafe and prone to flipping over — just as it did with Maddie as she drove over a pond! Papers filed by Bryan Adkins Hart in September, 2016 charge that "the design of the Polaris" had "led to a loss of pitch stability" while driving. The documents claimed that the ATV soon rolled and left Hart with a fractured spine!
“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday, February 7,” said an official statement from the relieved family. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”
