Britney Spears has made a heartbroken plea asking her fans to pray for her niece Maddie — the daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The 8-year-old has been in "stable but critical" condition after a horrific ATV accident in the Spears' home state of Louisiana, after Maddie was pinned down in water after her vehicle tilted over when she drove into a pond.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a statement that Maddie had been "trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV's safety netting." The child was pinned down for at least two minutes before help could arrive to free Maddie from the accident.
Britney went to Instagram to plea for prayers, posting a photo of Maddie and saying: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece!" While she's stepped away from the spotlight, Jamie Lynn (seen here with Britney in 2003) is also still remembered as a teen star from her starring role in the Nickelodeon network's "Zoey 101" — and now concentrates on her work as a singer and songwriter on the country music scene.
