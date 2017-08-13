James Alex Fields, Jr.: Secrets Of Ohio Man Who Ran Down Rally Protesters

Military records list Fields, Jr. joining the U.S. Army on August 18, 2015. His active duty concluded in early December, less than four months after reporting for boot camp, for reasons still unknown! His Facebook page contained much Nazi imagery — such as a baby picture of Adolf Hitler
— along with a photo of him posing with the car he used as his murder weapon and was taken down hours later. The Charlottesville crash suspect was spotted carrying a shield representing the neo-Nazi hate group "Vanguard America" just hours before the attack! The group released a statement via Twitter claiming he was, "in no way, a member of Vanguard America," and admitted the shields were handed out freely to anybody who wanted one.