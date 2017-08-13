James Alex Fields Jr.

James Alex Fields, Jr.: Secrets Of Ohio Man Who Ran Down Rally Protesters

James Alex Fields Jr.
James Alex Fields, Jr. — the man who disrupted a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia — is a former U.S. military man turned Nazi lover with deep admiration for Adolf Hitler!

Fields, Jr. smashed his black Dodge Challenger into a line of cars causing a chain reaction that that killed one person and injured at least 19 others with five critically injured. The lone fatality was identified as Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Paralegal who worked in the city. The incident occurred after police had cleared Emancipation Park where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands. The decision to have the monument removed drew earlier protests by the Ku Klux Klan and other sympathizers.

Fields, Jr. has been charged with one count of "second-degree murder," three counts of "malicious wounding," and one count related to "leaving the scene of a crime." The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Virginia courtroom on Monday. He had recently moved to Ohio last year from his native Kentucky. His mother, Samantha Bloom, said she knew her son was traveling to a protest in Virginia, but did not know it was a white supremacist rally. "I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump's not a white supremacist," said Bloom. “I try to stay out of his political views. I don’t get too involved.”

  Military records list Fields, Jr. joining the U.S. Army on August 18, 2015. His active duty concluded in early December, less than four months after reporting for boot camp, for reasons still unknown! His Facebook page contained much Nazi imagery — such as a baby picture of Adolf Hitler — along with a photo of him posing with the car he used as his murder weapon and was taken down hours later. The Charlottesville crash suspect was spotted carrying a shield representing the neo-Nazi hate group "Vanguard America" just hours before the attack! The group released a statement via Twitter claiming he was, "in no way, a member of Vanguard America," and admitted the shields were handed out freely to anybody who wanted one.

  "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides," said President Donald Trump upon hearing news of the carnage. He also tweeted, "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!" Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated federal authorities will pursue a civil rights investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and if Fields, Jr. crossed state lines with the intent to commit violence.

