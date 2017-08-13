James Alex Fields, Jr.: Secrets Of Ohio Man Who Ran Down Rally Protesters

3 of 5

Fields, Jr. has been charged with one count of "second-degree murder," three counts of "malicious wounding," and one count related to "leaving the scene of a crime." The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Virginia courtroom on Monday. He had recently moved to Ohio last year from his native Kentucky. His mother, Samantha Bloom, said she knew her son was traveling to a protest in Virginia, but did not know it was a white supremacist rally. "I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump's not a white supremacist," said Bloom. “I try to stay out of his political views. I don’t get too involved.”

Photo credit: Getty Images