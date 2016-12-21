1 of 6

Splash/Getty Splash/Getty Jack Nicholson shocked his fans when he stepped out to do some Christmas shopping on Dec. 20, 2016 — looking more like Santa Claus than the coolest actor in Hollywood! The Oscar-winning actor hasn't stepped in front of a camera since 2010, and it's a shocking new look for the beloved movie star. Even worse, insiders have told The National ENQUIRER that they're worried Jack might not make it to 80 years old next year!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI A longtime friend described the 5'9" "Chinatown" star as a “ticking time bomb,” saying that Jack's “weight has exploded! He’s a heart attack waiting to happen. He has a long history of yo-yoing weight and very unhealthy habits!" In fact, Jack earned his reputation as one of the film industry's true bad boys while smoking up a storm and boozing his way through drug-fueled parties!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Jack was a cocaine abuser for many, many years," agreed the insider, who added that the star never picked up healthy habits in his old age: “He played golf occasionally, but otherwise he’s been very sedentary in recent years. He also had anger issues — and very high blood pressure. If he doesn’t change, he’ll be dead in six months!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Marlon Brando, another Most days, said the spy, Jack sleeps until 1 p.m. When he rises, he gulps a glass of milk, then paints, plays golf, naps, or visits his $100 million art collection — which, until this July, he kept at the former Mulholland Drive home of, another former sex symbol who died after packing on the pounds!

Getty Images Getty Images Jack (seen here in 1999) always said “he didn’t want to end up looking like Brando,” noted the pal, “but that’s exactly what’s happened!” And, after years of chain-smoking cigars like they’re going out of style, he recently began “wheezing a lot and sometimes seemed to be gasping for air!” added the source.