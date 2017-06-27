ISIS Horrors: Sicko Soldiers Fed Sex Slave A Meal Of Her Own Child!

The evil group continues to control many territories in the Western Asia country, where they enslave minorities and execute the locals while turning women and children into their sexual playthings. In a shocking interview, Iraqi Parliament member Vian Dakhil revealed how one woman —part of the oppressed Yazidi religious minority — was even fed her own child! Photo credit: Getty Images

Dakhil, a Yazidi and member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, told the horrifying story to Egyptian media: "One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from ISIS said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water. Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat."

"She ate the food because she was very hungry," continued Dakhil. "When she was finished, they said to her: "We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate!'" Photo credit: Getty Images

Dakhil revealed even more shocking stories from her meetings with survivors of bloody ISIS occupations, including the abduction of children as sex slaves and girls as young as 10 years old being raped and murdered. A new wave of military operations has ISIS on the run through Northern Iraq, however.