Hugh Hefner’s Kinky Celebrity Crushes

Amazingly, the Godfather of the American Sexual Revolution never bedded the beauties — even though each one changed his life! Marilyn’s calendar pin-up launched the Playboy empire in 1953 — and she frequently graced his mag’s pages.
But buxom blonde Jayne wasn’t far behind in his fantasies. “Hef told me she had a body made for love-making,” a friend dished to The National ENQUIRER. Sexpot Jayne also had a body made for trouble!
Hef got busted on a Chicago obscenity rap in 1963 for printing nudie pix of Jayne, whose daughter Mariska Hargitay is on “Law & Order: SVU.” Jayne won the publisher’s undying loyalty when she rushed to his defense, saying, “Beauty cannot be obscene.”
Grateful Hefner’s case ended in a mistrial. Jayne’s tragic 1967 death ended Hefner’s hook-up hopes. But he never stood a chance with Oscar-winning Swedish beauty Ingrid, who died in 1982.
Shockingly, her true-blue “Casablanca” character, Ilsa Lund, was the only woman the Playboy magnate ever really loved, pals told The ENQUIRER. “Hef was obsessed with the movie’s tragic love story,” a source said.
In the 1942 classic, Ilsa runs into her old flame, played by Humphrey Bogart, who owns Rick’s Cafe in seedy Casablanca as World War II rages on. The flick — which Hefner played for decades at his birthday parties — ends with Bogie sending Ilsa back into the arms of her Czech freedom fighter hubby.
“Although Ingrid’s character wanted to cheat, in the end, she did the right thing — unlike Hef’s first wife, Millie, who strayed while he was away serving in the Army during the war,” the friend said.
“Hef told me he based his first Playboy Club in Chicago on Rick’s — and spent his life searching for an Ilsa of his own. Sadly, he never found her.” But the skin mag legend’s love life does have a happy ending. Hef will spend eternity buried next to Marilyn at Los Angeles’ Westwood Village Memorial Park.
