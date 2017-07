6 of 9

“If any of these celebrities knew the money or gifts came from embezzled funds, they could get in trouble," added Gleason. According to sources, a whopping $3.5 billion has been siphoned from a special fund set up by the Malaysian prime minister in 2009. The U.S. Justice Department has filed several civil lawsuits in its campaign to recover money from the fund, which was intended “to pursue investment and development projects for the economic benefit of Malaysia and its people,” according to one of the lawsuits.

Photo credit: Getty Images