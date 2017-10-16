Decades Of Hollywood Sexual Harassment

DELTA BURKE blasted a TV star who invited the future "Designing Woman" star to his trailer while she filmed a guest spot. "The next thing I know is that he's got this whole affair planned...He said I was this week's meat. He was very, very persistent." And after she brushed him off, Delta said, "I was very much snubbed by the other crew members — because they wanted to keep the star happy!" Photo credit: Getty Images

SHARON STONE used her breakout success in 1992's "Basic Instict" to speak out about predators in her early years: "When I first hit town a big producer called me into his office and said that he could make me a big star. 'If you're nice to me, I'll give you a part in my movie,' he said, and then he unzipped his pants. I never laughed so hard in my whole life!"

JENNY McCARTHY was outspoken about her early experiences in Hollywood: "I can't even begin to tell you how many casting couches I was attacked on. And not just by casting people, but by stars. And when I wouldn't give them my number, they'd say, 'Who the hell do you think you are? You'll never make it in this town!'" Photo credit: Getty Images

JOAN COLLINS revealed that a 20th Century Fox studio head once told her: "All you have to do is be nice to me, and the best parts at the studio are yours. We'll see each other a couple of times a week...and you'll have your pick of scripts." Joan turned him down flat. But another actress was "nice" to the studio boss - and landed many of the roles Joan had wanted. Photo credit: Getty Images

LAUREN TEWES , the wholesome "Love Boat" star, told The ENQUIRER: "A TV producer invited me to his house to pick up a script — but after I got there, he invited me to stay and make love with him. And he added that I was to leave before the babysitter got back with his kids! I just bolted out of his house and drove off." Photo credit: Getty Images

NAOMI JUDD faced an uphill struggle as a working mom trying to make it in country music — and recalled how she refused to "play the game" and go out with the heads of record companies. She said producers told her: "Sure, I'll listen to your tape — if you'll go out to dinner with me." Photo credit: Getty Images

MARY McDONOUGH found fame as Erin on the family show "The Waltons" — but the atmosphere on the set was too adult. "There are a lot of predators out there," she said "There was a crew member who made me kiss him every day when I was 11, and a director who stuck his tongue down my throat the minute I turned 18." Photo credit: Getty Images

MORGAN FAIRCHILD quickly learned not to be left along with Hollywood executives as a young actress, recalling a series of meetings with a top movie mogul: "He'd lock the door and chase me around the desk. I mean, we're talking literally grab. He'd pin me to the desk. Finally I said to my agent, 'Don't even send me over there anymore.'" Photo credit: Getty Images

JUDY LANDERS was an established actress when she faced harassment in the 1990s while reading a script for a director in his office: "When I looked up, I was in total shock at what I saw. He unzipped his fly and exposed himself to me. I was so stunned I ran out of his office, got into my car and cried." Photo credit: Getty Images