The ENQUIRER's own Dick Morris — who advised both Bill & Hillary as they went from Arkansas to Washington, D.C. — declared that his former client could be serious about running for mayor of New York City. "New York City’s minorities will turn out in droves for Hillary," he said. "A Clinton is still a Clinton, and Bill’s record as what some folks called 'America’s first black president' keeps on giving. Who will Wall Street moguls back? That answer is easy: Hillary. Their massive support almost elected her president."