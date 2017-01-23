Getty Images

A former chairman for the Democratic National Committee even told the website Politico that he was hoping for Donald Trump's failure to get Hillary back in the spotlight. Ed Rendell declared: “I’m certain Trump will screw up enough that by the fall of ’18, Hillary’s numbers will be way up again.” And while Barack Obama announced his own plans to help Democrats organize in the wake of Hillary's loss, insiders told The ENQUIRER that Hillary wants to keep the ex-Prez out playing golf!