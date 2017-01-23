1 of 6
Hillary Clinton is secretly determined to make a political comeback — despite her crushing loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign. Veteran advisors to both Bill and Hillary, including The National ENQUIRER's own Dick Morris, are reporting that the former First Couple are working together to battle Barack Obama for control of the Democratic Party!
A former chairman for the Democratic National Committee even told the website Politico that he was hoping for Donald Trump's failure to get Hillary back in the spotlight. Ed Rendell declared: “I’m certain Trump will screw up enough that by the fall of ’18, Hillary’s numbers will be way up again.” And while Barack Obama announced his own plans to help Democrats organize in the wake of Hillary's loss, insiders told The ENQUIRER that Hillary wants to keep the ex-Prez out playing golf!
Hillary blames Obama for leaking details of her private email server and her secret health battles, said sources — adding that Hillary's convinced that Michelle Obama provided Trump’s campaign with dirt about the Clintons’ sexual antics and financial dealings. Insiders added that Hillary is threatening to sign a book deal blasting the outgoing Prez, warning: “She knows where the bodies are buried.”
Hillary is also reportedly displeased over reports that Caroline Kennedy is looking to run for office in New York after serving as the U.S. ambassador to Japan. "She has the Kennedy name, but no Clinton baggage,” an insider told the New York Post — but Hillary and Caroline have been feuding ever since the Kennedy offspring endorsed Obama for president in 2008.
The ENQUIRER's own Dick Morris — who advised both Bill & Hillary as they went from Arkansas to Washington, D.C. — declared that his former client could be serious about running for mayor of New York City. "New York City’s minorities will turn out in droves for Hillary," he said. "A Clinton is still a Clinton, and Bill’s record as what some folks called 'America’s first black president' keeps on giving. Who will Wall Street moguls back? That answer is easy: Hillary. Their massive support almost elected her president."
Dick also provided very personal insight into why Hillary is keeping Bill by her side as she refuses to retire. "She might [run] because she has nothing else to do," said the D.C. insider. "For 40 years, politics has been her life, and she needs it. Not to stay alive politically — to stay alive, period!"
