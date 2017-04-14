1 of 3
Getty Images
Getty Images
Huma Abedin has Washington whispering over her bombshell demand for a $2 million book deal! Some insiders, however, are worrying about what the big bucks will mean for Hillary Clinton. "Huma will have to promise a lot of scandals for that kind of payday," said one D.C. veteran. But another source warned: "This could just be Huma's payout for keeping her mouth shut!" No matter what, The National ENQUIRER has revealed she's sitting on plenty of dirt!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Huma is having to reconsider her career after Donald Trump shocked the pundits and pollsters by running off with the 2016 presidential campaign. Huma suddenly went from a planned move into the White House to considering yet another reconciliation with disgraced husband Anthony Weiner — the sordid sex maniac who got caught in an underage sex scandal in the midst of Hillary's campaign.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The aide also knows the inside story about Hillary's use of a private email server, along with the bizarre Benghazi scandal and Hillary's medical woes while struggling to make it to Election Day. Publishing insiders add that Huma already has Hillary's support in shopping around a manuscript. Said one editor: "Even if Huma doesn't dish the dirt, she's been through enough to have a really compelling story!"
X
Share this: