Hillary Clinton Dumps Bill Over Hidden Sex Den

Hillary Clinton has dumped horn-dog hubby Bill — once and for all — after discovering a hidden love nest atop his presidential library in Little Rock, Ark., where he beds starstruck beauties!
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 of 13
The National ENQUIRER has learned that fed-up Hillary — who lost to Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election — is talking to lawyers and demanding a $350 million divorce settlement, sources say. “Hillary doesn’t need Bill anymore — and his secret, taxpayer-funded sex den was the final humiliation,” says a source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 13
“She confronted Bill and told him: ‘It’s over!’”President Barack Obama’s former secretary of state doesn’t “have any more use for Bill,” says the source. “She’s never running for office again so she doesn’t have to worry about how a divorce will impact her political career.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 13
Hillary, 69, has wanted to boot serial cheater Bill, 70, for years. But the power couple agreed to stay married for her 2016 run for the White House, insiders say. “They agreed they’d stay together if she won, but were free to divorce if she lost,” says an insider. “Now she wants out and is consulting with lawyers to get a divorce.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 13
Amazingly, she’s got plenty of support from daughter Chelsea, 37, mom of Hillary’s two grandkids, say insiders. “Chelsea cheered when she heard the news,” says a friend. “She’s been urging her mom not to allow Bill to walk all over her again.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 13
Bill’s secret den of iniquity was described by a pretty intern to author Edward Klein for his best seller "Guilty as Sin." “We were on the terrace of his apartment,” recalls the twentysomething cutie, whose job was rubbing Bill’s feet.
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 13
“He often invites girls like me who work at the library to his apartment for a glass of wine and a massage. He likes his neck and shoulders massaged. But what he really likes is to have his feet massaged.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
8 of 13
The beauty says despite the 40-year age gap, she fell for the ex-prez because of his charm, and “when he talks to you it’s like you are the only person in the world. I always called him Mr. President … but one day he looked at me with this horny look and said, ‘Call me Bill.’ I knew that I was in.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
9 of 13
Another Clinton pal notes: “You can always tell when Bill is in Little Rock from the bright blue light of his penthouse on top of his presidential library.” The former commander-in-chief draws gals — young, older, wives and singles — like moths to a flame.
Sitting on top of the $165 million library, the love nest is filled with art gifted to Bill by foreign presidents and kings. All the devices are high-tech. Lighting is controlled by computer and 65-inch TVs hang on the walls. The roof (left) is covered with 9 inches of topsoil, from which grow 90 species of plants, including strawberries, herbs and roses.
Photo credit: Files
12 of 13
The source says Little Rock gals are honored to be invited to the “Arkansas version of the Playboy Mansion,” where some of Slick Willie’s parties turn X-rated.
Photo credit: Getty Images
13 of 13
“I was at one on a sunny summer day,” says the friend. “Bill was surrounded by good-looking young girls and some older women, who I knew were married. “Bill was watering his plants and … all of a sudden he turned the hose on some of the girls, wetting their T-shirts. “It was certainly the first wet T-shirt contest held at a presidential library!”
Hillary Clinton has dumped horn-dog hubby Bill — once and for all — after discovering a hidden love nest atop his presidential library in Little Rock, Ark., where he beds starstruck beauties!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The National ENQUIRER has learned that fed-up Hillary — who lost to Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election — is talking to lawyers and demanding a $350 million divorce settlement, sources say. “Hillary doesn’t need Bill anymore — and his secret, taxpayer-funded sex den was the final humiliation,” says a source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She confronted Bill and told him: ‘It’s over!’”President Barack Obama’s former secretary of state doesn’t “have any more use for Bill,” says the source. “She’s never running for office again so she doesn’t have to worry about how a divorce will impact her political career.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Hillary, 69, has wanted to boot serial cheater Bill, 70, for years. But the power couple agreed to stay married for her 2016 run for the White House, insiders say. “They agreed they’d stay together if she won, but were free to divorce if she lost,” says an insider. “Now she wants out and is consulting with lawyers to get a divorce.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Amazingly, she’s got plenty of support from daughter Chelsea, 37, mom of Hillary’s two grandkids, say insiders. “Chelsea cheered when she heard the news,” says a friend. “She’s been urging her mom not to allow Bill to walk all over her again.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Bill’s secret den of iniquity was described by a pretty intern to author Edward Klein for his best seller "Guilty as Sin." “We were on the terrace of his apartment,” recalls the twentysomething cutie, whose job was rubbing Bill’s feet.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“He often invites girls like me who work at the library to his apartment for a glass of wine and a massage. He likes his neck and shoulders massaged. But what he really likes is to have his feet massaged.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
The beauty says despite the 40-year age gap, she fell for the ex-prez because of his charm, and “when he talks to you it’s like you are the only person in the world. I always called him Mr. President … but one day he looked at me with this horny look and said, ‘Call me Bill.’ I knew that I was in.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Another Clinton pal notes: “You can always tell when Bill is in Little Rock from the bright blue light of his penthouse on top of his presidential library.” The former commander-in-chief draws gals — young, older, wives and singles — like moths to a flame.
Sitting on top of the $165 million library, the love nest is filled with art gifted to Bill by foreign presidents and kings. All the devices are high-tech. Lighting is controlled by computer and 65-inch TVs hang on the walls. The roof (left) is covered with 9 inches of topsoil, from which grow 90 species of plants, including strawberries, herbs and roses.
Photo credit: Files
The source says Little Rock gals are honored to be invited to the “Arkansas version of the Playboy Mansion,” where some of Slick Willie’s parties turn X-rated.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“I was at one on a sunny summer day,” says the friend. “Bill was surrounded by good-looking young girls and some older women, who I knew were married. “Bill was watering his plants and … all of a sudden he turned the hose on some of the girls, wetting their T-shirts. “It was certainly the first wet T-shirt contest held at a presidential library!”