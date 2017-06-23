Sexy At 71!

Helen Mirren ‘Turns On’ 50 Cent — Red Carpet Confession

Rap star admits to feeling the heat!

Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III — aka rapper 50 Cent — put on a hot display on the red carpet in Monte Carlo, with the music mogul later admitting: "She turns me on!"

"I think I love her, man," 50 Cent later wrote on social media, joining the ranks of men who've helped make Helen into a senior-citizen sex symbol. "I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know — I can't describe it!"

The 71-year old British beauty is happily married to director Taylor Hackford, but there was clearly some serious flirting going on between Helen and the actor/rapper during the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival.

Helen also has some appreciation for another rapper's favorite woman — showing that she's stayed hip by speaking of her admiration of Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian.

"It’s wonderful that you’re allowed to have a butt nowadays," she said, crediting Kim for changing attitudes. "We’re also allowed to have thighs now, which is great!"

