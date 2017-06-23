Helen Mirren ‘Turns On’ 50 Cent — Red Carpet Confession
Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III — aka rapper 50 Cent — put on a hot display on the red carpet in Monte Carlo, with the music mogul later admitting: "She turns me on!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
"I think I love her, man," 50 Cent later wrote on social media, joining the ranks of men who've helped make Helen into a senior-citizen sex symbol. "I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know — I can't describe it!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
The 71-year old British beauty is happily married to director Taylor Hackford, but there was clearly some serious flirting going on between Helen and the actor/rapper during the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
