Getty/Files Getty/Files Heather Mack — currently serving a 10-year sentence in an Indonesian prison for murdering her mother in 2014 — has posted a chilling video confession claiming sole responsibility for the shocking crime! The bizarre video obtained by The National ENQUIRER shows the cold-hearted killer taking full blame while trying to get her incarcerated boyfriend off the hook for the murder of Sheila von Wiese Mack. In a shocking twist, she also smears her mother's reputation!

Mack was only a teenager when she made worldwide headlines after she and her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, beat her mother to death and stuffed her body into a suitcase in the back of a Bali cab. She details the elaborate plan in this shocking video!

Getty Images Getty Images The sickening crime sent the couple to prison, where Mack would later give birth to the pair’s child in 2015. As seen in the video, Mack now says that her mother's tragic end was payback for for Sheila having allegedly killed her father, acclaimed jazz composer James L. Mack, in 2006 during a family vacation in Greece. Official reports cited pulmonary embolism as her father's cause of death.