Heather Mack — currently serving a 10-year sentence in an Indonesian prison for murdering her mother in 2014 — has posted a chilling video confession claiming sole responsibility for the shocking crime! The bizarre video obtained by The National ENQUIRER shows the cold-hearted killer taking full blame while trying to get her incarcerated boyfriend off the hook for the murder of Sheila von Wiese Mack. In a shocking twist, she also smears her mother's reputation!
The sickening crime sent the couple to prison, where Mack would later give birth to the pair’s child in 2015. As seen in the video, Mack now says that her mother's tragic end was payback for for Sheila having allegedly killed her father, acclaimed jazz composer James L. Mack, in 2006 during a family vacation in Greece. Official reports cited pulmonary embolism as her father's cause of death.
Fearful that murdering her mother would block access to her million-dollar inheritance, Mack now claims that she roped Schaefer into the scheme and convinced him to take the rap, for which he earned an 18-year sentence. "I trapped him here," Mack she says in these new recordings. "And that is what I regret. I don't regret killing my mother — and as evil as that may sound, that's my reality!”
