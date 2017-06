Gregg Allman did not The National ENQUIRER, but his years of substance abuse and late-life liver transplant sealed his death warrant! did not have to die , top medical experts toldbut his years of substance abuse and late-life liver transplant sealed his death warrant! Photo credit: Getty Images

Michael Lehman. "He kept it very private because he wanted to continue to play music until he couldn't." The bluesy Southern rocker — leader of the Allman Brothers Band and superstar diva Cher 's second husband — passed away May 27 at the age of 69. Gregg, famous for songs "Midnight Rider" and "Ramblin' Man," died of complications from liver cancer, according to his longtime manager. "It's a result of his recurrence of liver cancer that had come back five years ago," said. "He kept it very private because he wanted to continue to play music until he couldn't."

Elijah Blue Allman, who has battled his own demons. But Gregg candidly confessed in his memoir that he spent years overindulging in women, booze and drugs — and that his quickie 1975 marriage to Cher blew up over his out-of-control drug use. He was busted on drug charges in 1976, and the couple divorced in 1979 and share a son,

Gregg finally got sober in the mid-1990s, and said he felt "brand new" at the age of 50. But the years of unhealthy living took their toll, and Gregg was diagnosed in 2007 with Hepatitis C, which he attributed to a dirty tattoo needle. The illness left him so exhausted he slept for about 11 hours a day.

Dr. Gabriel Mirkin, a graduate of Harvard University and a physician for more than 50 years, told the ENQUIRER: "To accept someone else's liver, you have to receive drugs that will suppress your immune system. That may have allowed the cancer cells to come back!" Then, in 2008, Gregg was diagnosed with liver cancer. Doctors believed he was cancer-free two years later, and in 2010 he received a liver transplant . Gregg later developed atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat., a graduate of Harvard University and a physician for more than 50 years, told the ENQUIRER: "To accept someone else's liver, you have to receive drugs that will suppress your immune system. That may have allowed the cancer cells to come back!"

During his last six months, Gregg knew the end was near, said his manager. "He became resolved and peaceful," Michael revealed. Gregg (shown at the rear left in the inset photo of the original Allman Brothers Band lineup) died at his home near Savannah, Ga., and his wild rock-and-roll lifestyle was to blame, according to Dr. Mirkin.