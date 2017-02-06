1 of 3
An Oklahoma City grandmother pleaded guilty to a shocking list of charges related to terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter, all while dressing as a fright-masked witch named “Nelda.” The five child-abuse counts against Geneva Robinson included fracturing her granddaughter’s pubic bone with a kick to the groin, starvation, striking the girl with a rolling pin and denying her medical treatment for the wounds that she – as Nelda -- had inflicted, according to court documents."
Robinson was not jokingly or playfully dressing as a witch to play with the children, but, in fact, believes herself to be a witch and carries out torturous or detrimental actions while dressed as Nelda," said Oklahoma County prosecutors.
Allegations stated that the grandmother would "take a pink dog leash and hang the victim in the middle of the garage underneath her arms" and tell the girl "the creatures in the attic were going to come get her." Also pleading guilty in the case is Robinson’s boyfriend, Joshua Granger, who admitted to dressing as a demon named “Coogro” and helping Robinson to abuse the victim.
