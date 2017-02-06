1 of 3

National ENQUIRER National ENQUIRER An Oklahoma City grandmother pleaded guilty to a shocking list of charges related to terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter, all while dressing as a fright-masked witch named “Nelda.” The five child-abuse counts against Geneva Robinson included fracturing her granddaughter’s pubic bone with a kick to the groin, starvation, striking the girl with a rolling pin and denying her medical treatment for the wounds that she – as Nelda -- had inflicted, according to court documents."

Robinson was not jokingly or playfully dressing as a witch to play with the children, but, in fact, believes herself to be a witch and carries out torturous or detrimental actions while dressed as Nelda," said Oklahoma County prosecutors.