Glen Campbell & Tanya Tucker: Their Brutal Cocaine-Crazed Love

The superstar couple made headlines during their wild romance between 1980 and 1981. Campbell was 44 years old, and Tanya was only 21. "I didn't even think about his wife Sarah, since he'd told me it was over between them," said Tanya about the couple's first night together at a hotel in Tahoe, Nev. But that changed once Glen told her that his wife was pregnant!

To Tanya's surprise, though, Glen filed for divorce two months later — and the couple started a scandalous romance that made headlines from Music City to Hollywood! Tanya later revealed how the two bonded over cocaine after she rushed to Glen's side as he battled double pneumonia.

She wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she dreamt of marrying her new man — "but you can't build a marriage like that when the man gets up off his sick bed and says, 'Want to do a line with me, honey?' And the woman says, 'Sure, why not?'" But the celebrity couple didn't just bond over drugs — they also had a passion for violence.

One source said that Glen complained after one wild night: "I think Tanya broke one of my ribs!" In October 1980, The National ENQUIRER exposed the extent of their sick relationship with a front-page story about Tanya attempting suicide during one frantic night with her lover.

"It got so crazy," said an insider, "they both believed they were possessed by demons. They got a lot of books and candles, and tried to exorcise themselves by beating the demons out of each other." Tanya later claimed their relationship finally came to an end in September 1981 — after Campbell flew to Tanya's show in Bossier City, La., and accused her of sleeping with one of her musicians.

She says he even dragged the astonished and innocent band member into her hotel room before trashing the place. Tanya wouldn't press charges after cops were called to the premises, but vowed to never see Glen again. Four years after their breakup, however, Tanya hit Glen with a lawsuit for over $3 million — claiming that he had knocked out two of her teeth!

The court papers charged that Glen had "committed assault and battery upon Tucker...to the extent of fracturing her two front upper teeth, damaging her gums and causing other damage to her mouth. Campbell also attempted to restrain Tucker from obtaining prompt medical care so as to avoid disclosure of his violent acts."

Insiders told The ENQUIRER that Tanya was ready with a secret tape recording to back up her shocking claims. "The tape was made during a jam session," said a source close to Tanya. "He says things like, 'I'll kill her and me and everyone else in town. That's macho. I'll start off with her. Start off with the women. Make sure they're littler than you, and a hell of a lot weaker.'"

Tanya's lawsuit even included a claim that Glen believed that men could "beat upon women who are smaller and weaker, but should not pick on people their own size." But by 1994, Tanya still insisted that "I'm still in love with him!"

That was after Glen had told his own shocking tales about Tanya in his book "Rhinestone Cowboy," writing: "Dating Tanya to escape cocaine was like jumping into a lake to avoid getting wet." He added: "In our sick slavery to things of the flesh, we were either having sex or fighting. We even fought during sex once or twice."