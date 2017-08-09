Glen Campbell Drug Curse: Struggles Of Star’s Junkie Son

In an exclusive National ENQUIRER interview, Wesley had revealed how his own drug problem began by living with his father — saying that the star's life began to spiral out of control after he divorced second wife Bille Jean in 1976. "He drank hard liquor all the time," said Wesley, "and had a lot of mood swings." Photo credit: Getty Images

Wesley was 12 when his father married wife No. 3, Sarah Davis (pictured) — who had left country star Mac Davis to live with him just a month after Billie Jean left Glen. Wesley said that "drugs and drinking" ended that marriage, too. Tragically, Glen's son also faced temptation from his father's own supply of illegal narcotics!

"I peeked in his bedroom and saw him stash a hash pipe away," Wesley (at right) recalled. "That afternoon, I sneaked into the room and found the pipe and hash, and I smoked it all. He was furious with me, asking, 'Why didn't you just ask me? Why not smoke a little bit? Why smoke it all?'"

Wesley was quick to insist, however, that his father never took drugs in front of his kids. But that didn't mean they didn't know what was going on — like the night he spied on Campbell and longtime girlfriend Tanya Tucker as they used cocaine!

"I remember we all went to Honolulu. I looked over the balcony window and saw mounds of cocaine," recalled Wesley. He added that he never saw his father physically abuse Tanya — who later filed a lawsuit claiming abuse — but admitted: "My mom said she kicked Dad out after he slapped her."

Sadly, Wesley was never able to beat his own addictions. He told The ENQUIRER in 2012 that he was hoping to be reunited with his father — having recently been released from California's Corcoran State Prison after serving time for vandalism. "I don't want my dad to die thinking I was the son who never got his life together," said Wesley.