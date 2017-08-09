Glen Campbell: The Humiliating DUI That Scared Him Straight

This was the disturbing look that Glen gave the camera after his humiliating DUI bust on the night of Nov. 24, 2003. The disgraced 67-year-old star had just been arrested in Arizona — but not before the inebriated singer tried to kick out the door of a police cruiser and attacked a cop!

Glen's problems started when his silver BMW hit a Toyota Camry stopped at an intersection on November 24. "He turned too late and smashed right into me," recalled the Camry's driver Charles Root. "He didn't get out of the car. He just sat and stared at me. When I started to open my door to see if he was okay, he took off."

A motorist followed the fleeing BMW and directed cops to a 10,000squarefoot mansion in the exclusive Biltmore Estates section of Phoenix. When police knocked on the mansion's front door, they asked to speak to the driver of the BMW. Glen came to the door and declared, "I'm Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy!"

"He told officers that he wasn't drunk, that he has never been drunk a day in his life, only overserved," Sgt. Randy Force told The ENQUIRER. Glen, who'd actually been battling drug and alcohol addiction since the 1960s, then said that he'd downed two rum and Cokes at the Phoenix Country Club after playing golf, but denied having an accident.

But when officers pointed out the damage to the BMW, said Sgt. Force, Campbell said, ' The son of a bitch must have hit me!'" After Root and other witnesses identified Campbell as the driver of the BMW, Glen was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser — where, said Sgt. Force, "he became hostile and tried to kick out the car's door!"

At the police station, Glen exhibited wild mood swings. "He sang 'By the Time I Get to Phoenix' and 'Rhinestone Cowboy,' but he slurred the words," said Sgt. Bill Niles. Then, after submitting to the Breathalyzer test, Campbell tried to knee a police sergeant in the groin — but only landed a blow to the officer's right thigh.

"He didn't want to sit down," Sgt. Niles recalled. "He was saying, 'Do you know who I am?' and a lot of profanities. He didn't think he should be treated like a common criminal because of who he was." Cops wrestled finally wrestled the "Wichita Lineman" singer to the floor, and restrained his legs with straps.

Glen later blamed his drunkenness on mixing alcohol with a prescription medication. "Glen told me he's been taking Lexapro, an antidepressant, for the last seven or eight months," a source revealed. "He said you can't have alcohol with it, but he forgot. He told me it was the first time he'd ever been arrested and the first time he'd ever been in handcuffs. That's why he went berserk."