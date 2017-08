The beloved "Wichita Lineman" singer was in a Nashville facility of Alzheimer's patient in the final years of his life, while his children waged legal warfare over getting money from his estate. The National ENQUIRER revealed how bad things had gotten in the Campbell clan when two of the “Rhinestone Cowboy’s” eight children — Kelli Campbell and Wesley Kane Campbell — claimed they were owed at least $25,000. Photo credit: Getty Images

The kids charged Glen's business manager Stanley B. Schneider with fraud and negligence, along with Lawrence J. Turner, the head of the Campbell Trust. A 2016 lawsuit accused the money-men of “conspiring to deprive” Kelli and Wesley of their shares in the family fortune. Kelli and Wesley demanded that Schneider and Turner be booted, and asked for a full accounting of the trust. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelli and Wesley — along with their brother Travis — had inherited equal shares of their mother's trust from the estate when Billie Jean Campbell, Glen’s second wife (pictured), died in 1993. Meanwhile, Travis and his sister, Debby Campbell-Cloyd — Glen’s daughter with first wife Diane Kirk — had been battling the star’s fourth and current wife, Kim, in court! Photo credit: Getty Images

They alleged that Kim had been keeping she’s keeping Glen “secluded from the rest of the family” and accused her of barring relatives “from participating in his care and/or treatment.” As reported by The ENQUIRER, the children even used Glen's country clout to get Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Haslam to sign a law allowing family members to visit dementia patients — even when it was against the wishes of the patient’s legal guardian. Photo credit: Getty Images