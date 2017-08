The music legend — beloved for hits like "Wichita Lineman" and "Rhinestone Cowboy" — passed away on Aug. 8 at the Nashville facility where his family was forced to take him in 2015. “It’s not safe for him to be at home,” his former daughter-in-law Alexandria Campbell told The National ENQUIRER . “The whole family would love for him to be at home, but it’s impossible. He wanders. And sadly, when he was staying with me, he took soap and tried to drink it.”