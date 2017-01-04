1 of 3
Getty/NatENQ
Getty/NatENQ
George Michael confessed his darkest demons in a series of shocking suicide admissions. Now the new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — exposes the final days of the troubled star as he endured a complete mental breakdown!
Getty/NatENQ
Getty/NatENQ
The world was rocked and heartbroken when George's body was found in his country home on Christmas Day 2016. The new issue of The National ENQUIRER unearths the tragic final statements that expose the insane "killer diet" of drugs that finally put an end to his life!
Getty/NatENQ
Getty/NatENQ
Only The National ENQUIRER has the inside story on the final tragedy that drove the doomed singer to his shocking early end at the age of 53. Learn the terrible truth about George Michael's final days — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
X
Share this: