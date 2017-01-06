1 of 4
The shocking death of pop icon George Michael continues to raise troubling questions — even as England's Thames Valley police insisted to RadarOnline.com that there is “no foul play” or “criminal activity.” But a major crime squad has now taken over the investigation over fears of a fatal drug overdose, while the new issue of The National ENQUIRER unearths George's shocking suicidal urges!
Cops have even reportedly asked the local paparazzi to hand over all photographs recently taken outside of George's home during the Christmas holidays, as they begin a probe into the dead star's final days before he was found dead at 53 by lover Fadi Fawaz on Dec. 25, 2016.
As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, the initial autopsy on George couldn't establish a cause of death. Further toxicology tests were then ordered. The troubled "Faith" singer had a long history of drug abuse fueling a series of sex scandals, and The ENQUIRER reported how George had relapsed into a crack addiction in 2015.
"He got to the point where he would be shaking, saying 'I need it,'" revealed relative Jackie Georgiou. The new issue of The ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — further exposes the suicidal thoughts that drove George's continuing addictions. Meanwhile, police continue to seek new interviews with both George's family members and his former lover Fawaz.
