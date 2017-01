Fawaz shocked his lover's still-grieving fans when his social media account on Twitter posted a series of shocking statements, including: "The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed." But he soon denied ever making the posts, telling the UK newspaper MirrorOnline: "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed."

Now the hairdresser-turned-photographer is facing multiple questions in the wake of George's autopsy, where the cause of death was declared "inconclusive," with authorities adding that "further tests will now be carried out." RadarOnline.com exposed how the former Wham! frontman spent his final days in the throes of heroin addiction!

Fawad has "always been a leech," said one angry insider, while another added: "I thought they had been broken up for over a year, and suddenly he's the grieving lover!" Fawaz also confused investigators by insisting that he slept in his car during the cold December night before finding George dead in his bedroom. "I fell asleep in my car," he insisted, "and I never saw [George] that night!" Mr Fawaz told the Mirror.

"The police know everything," he added, saying: "That's the most important thing." But in another troubling twist, Fawaz has made it clear that he has no interest in finding out who allegedly hacked his Twitter account, saying: ""I am not going to worry about these things." Fawaz also ended up embroiled in controversy after posting an unreleased song by George online, before having to take it down quickly over copyright complaints.