Dead pop star George Michael will take his final bow with two funerals in 2017, according to insiders! The '80s icon — who sold millions of albums as part of Wham! and as a solo act — has been mourned worldwide since being found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz on Christmas Day 2016. Now double memorials are being planned, even as the troubled singer's cause of death is hotly debated!
Fellow gay pop icon Elton John — who once had a hit single with George on a live version of "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" — has already paid tribute to George from the stage of his Las Vegas residency. He's also expected to perform at least one of the two funerals. One is planned for friends and family, and the other just for friends.
It won't be the first time that Elton has performed at a funeral, either, as he landed a new pop hit after performing an updated version of "Candle in the Wind" with lyrics honoring Lady Diana at her funeral in 1997. Elton and George even attended her funeral together – and, just as with Lady Di, he'd be honoring someone whose death remains a matter of mystery!
Authorities have revealed that an initial autopsy on the pop star failed to answer questions about the troubled singer's death at the age of 53. "The cause of death is inconclusive," said the official statement, "and further tests will now be carried out" — adding: "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks." By then, George is expected to be buried next to his mother in London's Highgate Cemetery.
