Fadi Fawaz has been in the spotlight ever since finding the dead body of his pop-star lover on Christmas Day, 2016 — and now there are shocking charges that Fawaz has enjoyed his own X-rated fame! RadarOnline.com is reporting that George's longtime lover is also alleged to work regularly as porn actor "Isaac Mazar." That explains how a humble hairdresser ended up with one of the world's biggest singers, but there are still more unanswered questions!

Fawaz became a regular fixture in photos taken with George as the two began dating in 2009. That was the same year that Fadi lost another close friend who was also a big star in the UK. Stephen Gately had enjoyed his own success in the pop act Boyzone, before the formerly-closeted singer died from a heart episode at the age of 33.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Insiders told Radar that Fadi enjoyed fame as a gay porn star, also occasionally working as "Isaac Makar." There are plentiful pics of the porn star to be found online under both the name of Isaac and Fawaz's own name. But that isn't even the strangest twist to Fawaz's sudden new fame!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As revealed by The National ENQUIRER , Fawaz has been accused of giving conflicting accountants of finding the dead pop star on Dec. 25th! That includes Fawaz denying his own supposed accounts of George committing suicide, plus questions about why he supposedly spent Christmas Eve sleeping in his car before finding George's body!

Fawaz shocked his lover's still-grieving fans when his social media account on Twitter posted a series of shocking statements, including: "The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed." But he soon said he never made the posts, telling the MirrorOnline site: "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed."