1 of 5

Getty Images Getty Images Former president George H.W. Bush was secretly rushed to the hospital on Jan. 14 — with insiders fearing that the 41st POTUS is facing his sad final days! As reported by The National ENQUIRER , top insiders have feared the worst ever since the increasingly-frail Bush patriarch broke a bone in his neck following a fall in 2015. The 92-year-old WWII hero has continued to fight ill health, but was taken to the emergency room after suffering shortness of breath for the second time in three years!

Getty Images Getty Images The ex-Prez has become increasingly reclusive after an October 2015 appearance at a baseball game in his hometown of Houston, Texas — with eyewitnesses reporting: “He’s frail, and looks like all life has been drained from him!” With his beloved wife Barbara at his side, the ex-Commander-in-Chief struggled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at an American League play-off game.

Getty Images Getty Images Bush was also sporting a neck brace after having fallen in his home and fracturing a neck vertebra. "George is trying not to let on how badly he's doing," an insider told The ENQUIRER. "He's suffering from a host of health woes — and, sadly, it appears he's at the end!"

Twitter Twitter But the former President is going out in style with a full head of hair — as he recently shared while proudly posing with Patrick, the young son of a Secret Service agent who lost his own hair while battling leukemia in 2013. At the time, Bush shaved his head in a sign of solidarity — and then posed for this new picture to show Patrick sporting his own full head of hair after grueling medical treatments.