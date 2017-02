George finally cracked when a neighbor confronted the couple while they were strolling on a dog walk near their home. “When’s the baby due?” asked Joan Farnese — who reported that George coyly grinned, and then had to concede Amal's baby bump with the proverbial sly wink and a nod!

George and Amal had already set tongues wagging at his favorite pub, The Bull, where a waitress who routinely serves the A-listers exclusively told The ENQUIRER: “They’ve always ordered red wine, but this time they had coffee — and Amal wanted decaf! Also, Amal must be having pregnancy sugar cravings, because she’s started eating the sticky toffee pudding, which she never did before!”

InStar

InStar

As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, the twin blessings are also a big deal to the celebrity marriage. “Amal knows [that] unless she manages to get pregnant soon, the marriage may be over!” an insider close to Clooney’s wife said, revealing that the human-rights lawyer had pulled out all the stops to save her marriage. “Amal seems willing to do anything to hold on to George. That includes taking a break from her career to have kids — especially if it makes him and his relatives happy!”