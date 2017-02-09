1 of 4
InStar
InStar
George Clooney and his wife Amal are going to have twins — with the star finally confirming The National ENQUIRER's own worldwide exclusive! The star couple let Julie Chen of "The Talk" make the official announcement, but ENQUIRER readers were the first to know when reporters got the scoop at the start of February! The ENQUIRER's spies had already learned that George was investing in heavy-duty baby-proofing for his mansion in the English countryside, and the star couldn't hide his secret from his neighbors!
InStar
InStar
George finally cracked when a neighbor confronted the couple while they were strolling on a dog walk near their home. “When’s the baby due?” asked Joan Farnese — who reported that George coyly grinned, and then had to concede Amal's baby bump with the proverbial sly wink and a nod!
InStar
InStar
George and Amal had already set tongues wagging at his favorite pub, The Bull, where a waitress who routinely serves the A-listers exclusively told The ENQUIRER: “They’ve always ordered red wine, but this time they had coffee — and Amal wanted decaf! Also, Amal must be having pregnancy sugar cravings, because she’s started eating the sticky toffee pudding, which she never did before!”
InStar
InStar
As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, the twin blessings are also a big deal to the celebrity marriage. “Amal knows [that] unless she manages to get pregnant soon, the marriage may be over!” an insider close to Clooney’s wife said, revealing that the human-rights lawyer had pulled out all the stops to save her marriage. “Amal seems willing to do anything to hold on to George. That includes taking a break from her career to have kids — especially if it makes him and his relatives happy!”
X
Share this: