George Clooney and his wife Amal are having twins — but it wasn't easy for the glamorous couple. The National ENQUIRER had the worldwide exclusive on their big baby news, but insiders also revealed how Amal's had to fight over getting George to settle down. Thenthen had to convince Amal that she'd seriously changed his mind, starting a new struggle for George, 55, and his 39-year-old bride.
George and Amal had been trying to keep a low profile since October 2016, but spies for The ENQUIRER unearthed that the celebrity couple was ready to have children. “She’s been spotted going in and out of fertility clinics since 2015,” reported an ENQUIRER insider in 2016. “It’s been a tough journey, but Amal’s going into her second trimester, and it’s time to let the world know. George is going to make an incredible father!”
Oscar-winner George, 55, had once famously said: “I don’t see myself ever having kids” — but the beaming dad-to-be has definitely been turned around! “Amal was glowing and George never left her side," said a spy who saw the couple at a Jan. 9 event. “He was very protective of her. She refused alcohol, and even touched her belly several times!”
A longtime pal added: “Amal changed George’s mind about marriage — why not kids, too? What’s amazing is that it was George’s idea, and he had to convince Amal that he was serious!”
And, as earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, the happy news is also a blessing to George and Amal's troubled marriage. “Amal knows [that] unless she manages to get pregnant soon, the marriage may be over!” an insider close to Clooney’s wife said, revealing that the human-rights lawyer had pulled out all the stops to save her marriage. “Amal seems willing to do anything to hold on to George. That includes taking a break from her career to have kids — especially if it makes him and his relatives happy!”
