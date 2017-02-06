1 of 6
George Clooney is about to become a dad — amid plenty of pregnancy rumors after wife Amal showed signs of a baby bump while in Barcelona with her husband and in-laws! RadarOnline even scored an exclusive scoop from the couple's neighbor, as Joan Farnese says she got a sly wink and a nod from George after asking: “When’s the baby due?” But the happy occasion is no surprise to readers of The National ENQUIRER, after reporters revealed in June 2016 that Amal was set to birth a baby to beat a big divorce!
“Amal knows [that] unless she manages to get pregnant soon, the marriage may be over!” an insider close to Clooney’s wife told The ENQUIRER. Terrified that she was losing her grip on one of the world’s most sought-after men, the human-rights lawyer pulled out all the stops to save her marriage last summer, according to ENQUIRER spies.
“Amal seems willing to do anything to hold on to George,” said another source. “That includes taking a break from her career to have kids — especially if it makes him and his relatives happy!” George’s family had made it clear to the couple that they were “desperately hoping” that Amal got pregnant soon so that his aging parents Nick and Nina can finally have a grandchild.
“If he’s going to do it, he’s got to do it soon,” his aunt Starla exclusively told The ENQUIRER in 2016. “His parents are getting a lot older now!” Family members needed Amal to come through, as well — especially after she was blamed for George missing a 2016 family reunion in Kentucky.
Insiders said the baby will also provide the couple with a glamorous new image, as the movie star gets even more serious about becoming a political player! Sources said that George hasn't been happy with how things have gone for the power couple so far, with George now regularly ridiculed on the internet over a video where he declared: "There's not going to be a President Donald Trump!"
“Instead of being like Bill and Hillary Clinton, they’ve become a trashy celebrity couple like Kim and Kanye!” one spy said — adding: “Bringing a baby into their world could be the key to keeping them together!”
