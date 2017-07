Although FOX's history with sex scandals extends back more than a decade , that current run of salacious revelations began with former anchor Gretchen Carlson suit against FOX News founder Roger Ailes . That sexual harassment suit was settled out of court — but prompted a flurry of new allegations against Ailes that led to his disgraced resignation in July 2016. He died on May 18, 2017, at age 77.