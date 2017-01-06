1 of 3

Gunshots have rang out at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, with authorities reporting that 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire on innocent passengers and killed at least 5 innocent victims there! The American-born suspect — said to be carrying military ID and wearing a "Star Wars" t-shirt — was arrested on the scene, with the entire airport still being evacuated after reports of another shooter!

"We have an active crime scene investigation involving Terminal 2," said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief — as a passenger on a plane there said a flight crew told her that "we are the safest people at the airport." Cops quickly shut down roads leading to the airport as ambulances treated at least one wounded person on the airport tarmac.