‘Flip Or Flop’ Cheating Scandal

Christina El Moussa’s new squeeze has been two-timing the leggy blonde — with a 52-year-old grandmother! Photo credit: Mega

Doug Spedding will do a big belly-flop — over her obsession with fame! “ After Doug and I had sex at my home, I found out that he’d been dating Christina for at least two weeks!” Tracy Johnson-Diaz spilled to What’s more, Christina’s love rival predicted the 34-year-old beauty’s budding romance with 55-year-oldwill do a big belly-flop — over her obsession with fame! “ After Doug and I had sex at my home, I found out that he’d been dating Christina for at least two weeks!”spilled to The National ENQUIRER . Tracy claimed she’d been dating multimillionaire former car dealer Doug for five years, and is “bitter” the love rat dumped her for Christina. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’ve been asking myself, ‘How much did he really care for me?’ Doug will break Christina’s heart, just like he has mine!” Tracy dished to The ENQUIRER.“But Doug and I still talk, because we’ve been friends for much longer than we’ve been lovers.” Real estate maven Christina was spotted with Doug at Javier’s restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif. Although the two were all smiles, Tracy claimed Doug has told her he dislikes “the fame thing” involved with dating Christina, and hates her “being constantly on her phone and updating social media.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is a rehashed romance for Christina and Doug, who first dated about 11 years ago, according to Tracy. Christina went on to marry Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the two built up a real estate business, eventually hitting it big with HGTV’s “Flip or Flop." They have two children — daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 22 months — but announced their split last December, seven months after a bizarre incident. “I don’t give the relationship much hope,” Tracy told The ENQUIRER. Photo credit: Getty Images

At the time, Tarek — who’s battled thyroid and testicular cancer — stormed out of their Southern California home with a gun in his hand. Christina called police, fearing he was suicidal. Tarek, 35, had reportedly taken up with the couple’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan, and in May was photographed with a mystery blonde. Interior designer Christina briefly dated contractor Gary Anderson after Tarek filed for divorce in January. Photo credit: Getty Images

Her latest, Doug, may not be a knight in shining armor — from 2010 through 2013, the father of six was in constant trouble with the law. In October 2010, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. The charge was later upgraded to a felony, and protective orders were issued to keep Doug away from the mother of two of his children. He was charged with violating those orders on five different occasions between October 2010 and July 2011. That August, he had seven cases pending against him! Photo credit: BACKGRID

And Christina has had her own troubles. In May, she was questioned by Child Services after little Brayden fell into their pool. The tot was under the nanny’s care, and was never unconscious. Christina took Brayden to the hospital, and he checked out fine. Child Services reportedly interviewed Christina and the nanny at the hospital, and determined no action was necessary. Photo credit: Getty Images