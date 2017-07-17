Eva Longoria: Happily Married Star Packs On The Pounds

Eva Longoria hit the beach in Marbella — and showed off how marriage has made her an even bigger star! Photo credit: Mega

The former "Desperate Housewives" beauty joined her husband José “Pepe” Bastón at the Spanish beach resort — and her plentiful new curves back up the insiders who told The National ENQUIRER that Eva's still letting herself go! Photo credit: Mega

“Eva’s deeply in love with José, and she’s not thinking about how she looks to anyone else,” tattled a source. “They’re enjoying each other’s company, and as far as he’s concerned, there’s just more of Eva to love!” Photo credit: Mega

The 42-year-old star has even had to fight off rumors that she's carrying a baby since marrying the Mexican media mogul in 2016. “Everybody is saying I’m pregnant, and I’m not,” Eva insisted — adding of her new curves: “I was just lactose intolerant, apparently.” Photo credit: Mega

The 5'2" beauty also blamed her aversion to exercise for her fuller figure. “I don’t enjoy working out,” Eva admitted. “I always wish my trainer doesn’t show up!” But one medical expert believes the “Devious Maids” stunner may have gone too far with her lazy new lifestyle. Photo credit: Mega

“She looks like she’s gained more than 40 pounds!” said nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer. “That kind of weight gain is clearly unhealthy, and even potentially deadly for a woman of her age!” Photo credit: Mega