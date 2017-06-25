Erin Andrews Takes Trip Down The Aisle

Then, in early 2017, Andrews announced that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer
the previous September for which she underwent surgery, and declared she is now cancer-free. Andrews says her cancer scare served to strengthen the bond in her relationship with Stoll and the couple plan on starting a family. "It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews admitted. "We went from football to everything that happened to freezing embryos—mixing hormones and wedding planning."