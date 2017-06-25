Erin Andrews Takes Trip Down The Aisle

erin andrews marriage jarret stoll

Erin Andrews pulled a power play and said yes to marriage!

The 39-year-old "FOX Sports" Reporter wed recently retired NHL center Jarret Stoll in Montana over the weekend — on her new husband's 35th birthday! The couple have been together for five years and got engaged late last year at Disneyland. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," said Andrews. "I was bawling like a child."

The "Dancing With The Stars" co-host is relieved to finally be in the news for the right reasons. Back in 2008, she brought a $75 million lawsuit against the Nashville Marriott Hotel at Vanderbilt University for not protecting her privacy after a man named Michael David Barrett requested a room adjacent to hers — then altered her peephole to shoot video of her naked which he posted online! Andrews testified how vulnerable and humiliated she felt to the jury and they awarded her a judgement of $55 million!

In the spring of 2015, Andrews' name was dragged into the news when then-boyfriend Stoll was arrested in Las Vegas at the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand for suspicion of possession of cocaine and ecstasy! According to the police report, a security guard found an off-white powder contained in numerous gel-caps within two pink baggies he recognized as contraband in the back pocket of Stoll's swim trunks. He was charged with a felony for cocaine possession but it was reduced to two misdemeanors.

Then, in early 2017, Andrews announced that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer the previous September for which she underwent surgery, and declared she is now cancer-free. Andrews says her cancer scare served to strengthen the bond in her relationship with Stoll and the couple plan on starting a family. "It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews admitted. "We went from football to everything that happened to freezing embryos—mixing hormones and wedding planning."

Playboy Magazine voted Andrews "America's sexiest sportscaster" in 2007 and 2008.

