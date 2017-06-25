Erin Andrews Takes Trip Down The Aisle

2 of 6

The 39-year-old "FOX Sports" Reporter wed recently retired NHL center Jarret Stoll in Montana over the weekend — on her new husband's 35th birthday! The couple have been together for five years and got engaged late last year at Disneyland. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," said Andrews. "I was bawling like a child."

Photo credit: Getty Images