Erin Andrews has revealed her secret battle against cervical cancer — which struck the "Dancing With the Stars" host just as she celebrated a $55 million victory in a lawsuit over a sex-crazed stalker. The broadcaster told Sports Illustrated that she was diagnosed with the deadly disease in Oct. 2016, and bravely battled through with the support of her hockey-star boyfriend Jarret Stoll.
Erin quietly arranged her surgery while continuing to work after her diagnosis — although she discreetly took off time from hosting "Dancing With the Stars" for her first surgery in September. At the same time, Jarrett (who would later propose to Erin in December) was coping with the death of his 17-year-old nephew.
She also kept her illness a secret from her colleagues at FOX NFL, and even worked the NFL sidelines two days after her first surgery. Erin was declared cancer-free after a second surgery in November. She was soon back at work, and says that she found motivation after enduring the court case where she went after pervert stalker Michael David Barrett — who had booked hotel rooms next to her in 2008 to secretly film her naked.
Her lawsuit against Barrett and a Nashville hotel ended in a $75 million settlement. By then, however, the nude videos shot by her stalker had been released on the internet. “After the trial, everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,’” she told Sports Illustrated. “Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this!’”
