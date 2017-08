“One of the guys asked me if I wanted to sleep with Mr. Jones,” tells Maria. “I said no, because I was a virgin. Tom got up to talk to us, said that he was a ‘gentleman’ and couldn’t entertain us that night. But he asked me to go with him to a party for Elvis Presley the following night! When I said I didn’t have anything to wear, Tom handed me three $100 bills and told me to buy a sexy dress!” The next night Maria showed up at Tom’s suite in her new dress, and they took a limo to the Las Vegas Hilton. When they arrived at Elvis’ suite, he was surrounded by members of his " Memphis Mafia ," Maria remembered.