‘I Killed Elvis’ — Dying Words Of The King’s Dr. Feelgood

Elvis Presley shocked the world when he died in August 1977 at only 42 years old — but his drug-dealing doctor finally confessed to his role in leading The King to a fatal overdose! Photo credit: Getty Images

Insiders told The National ENQUIRER that George “Dr. Nick” Nichopoulos finally admitted to his role in Elvis' death shortly before his own death in 2016. After insisting for nearly 40 years that Elvis was killed by chronic constipation, Dr. Nick cleared his conscience and declared: “I killed Elvis!” Photo credit: Getty Images

The shocking declaration was no surprise to the insider who revealed Dr. Nick's final troubling days to The ENQUIRER — with Elvis' doctor having already confessed to the overwhelming guilt he felt about the beloved star's death. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a bombshell exclusive interview, Dr. Nick told The ENQUIRER about being haunted by the image of Elvis' unresponsive body on the floor of a bathroom in Graceland. "I can't get it out of my mind," Dr. Nick said — with his famous patient dying on the same day that he'd written Elvis eight prescriptions for nearly 600 pills. Photo credit: Getty Images

Authorities would eventually investigate Dr. Nick over his willingness to keep Elvis supplied with the barbiturates, narcotics, tranquilizers and sleeping pills that eventually brought on the icon's early death. For years, though, Dr. Nick faked outrage over losing his license after Elvis' early demise. Photo credit: Getty Images

“It hurts me,” he once insisted. “It’s not fair. I miss Elvis, and I was the person trying to keep him alive!" Instead, Dr. Nick was blamed by many fans for Elvis' death. He was later indicted on 14 counts of overprescribing pharmaceuticals to Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and other patients. Photo credit: Getty Images

The shamed Memphis physician was acquitted on Nov. 4, 1981, but lost his medical license — and then shocked Elvis' fans with a traveling exhibit where he displayed pharmaceuticals and his medical bag, along with jewelry he'd been given by his grateful patient! Photo credit: Getty Images

Following the music idol’s death, the autopsy team at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Elvis’ Memphis, Tenn., hometown concluded the star had died from “polypharmacy,” or drug interaction. Dr. Nick, however, kept insisting the cause of Elvis' death “wasn’t the number of prescription drugs he was taking.” Photo credit: Getty Images