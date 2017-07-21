Elie Hirschfeld’s Six Tips For Summer Fitness

Summer is a great time for getting in shape — and now 67-year-old New York developer and accomplished triathlete Elie Hirschfeld his best tips on summer fitness strategies for seniors! Photo credit: Getty Images

START SLOW! Ease into your program until your muscles, wind and reflexes catch up with your enthusiasm and you’ll avoid injury and disappointment! Photo credit: Getty Images

GET A CHECKUP FIRST! Don’t start any fitness program without a trip to the doc to evaluate your current physical condition! This will also give you insight on your readiness to handle a new diet, exercise and increased physical activity! Photo credit: Getty Images

KEEP YOUR BODY REFRESHED! Summer temperatures require regular hydration! That means 13 cups a day for men and at least NINE for women! Photo credit: Getty Images

JUST SWIM, BABY! Running is great, but it’s rough on joints and muscles. Better to beat the heat and work out by diving into a vigorous workout by swimming laps in a pool! Photo credit: Getty Images

DON'T FORGET TO STTRRETCH! Start each day with a round of slow, easy stretches that will loosen the muscles and enhance overall flexibility, strength, balance and endurance. More vigorous stretching is best done right after exercise when muscles have warmed up well. Photo credit: Getty Images