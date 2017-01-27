Captured Mexican drug lordhas landed in American custody — and his fellow prisoners made a video vowing to help him escape! His defiant devotees even brazenly filmed the show of support from behind bars. In the following profanity-filled footage, five masked killers pledge to protect their fellow inmate as the vicious criminal is incarcerated in California.

Guzman is facing new charges including murder, money laundering and drug trafficking. This video began circulating online not long after Guzman was extradited from Mexico to New York. “We are the hit men who are going to take care of him,” declares one of the Spanish-speaking prisoners. “We want to tell the people this: If you bring ‘El Señor’ here, and if ‘El Señor’ asks us to free him, we are going to take him out immediately!"