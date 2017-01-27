1 of 3
Captured Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has landed in American custody — and his fellow prisoners made a video vowing to help him escape! His defiant devotees even brazenly filmed the show of support from behind bars. In the following profanity-filled footage, five masked killers pledge to protect their fellow inmate as the vicious criminal is incarcerated in California.
Guzman, who lead one of the world’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations, was responsible for funneling cocaine into the United States from Columbia through Mexico. Guzman's extradition to the U.S.A. came after authorities in Mexico were humiliated when Guzman previously escaped from a Mexican prison through an elaborate tunnel that ran more than 30 feet underground. Now this video proves that the kingpin still has plenty of pals ready to help him escape justice again!
