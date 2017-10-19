Drew Peterson Stole My Wife — Killer’s Perverted Prison Love Letters

Convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson wooed a prison groupie with an avalanche of torrid jailhouse letters, and now her jilted live-in love is raging mad! wooed a prison groupie with an avalanche of torrid jailhouse letters, and now her jilted live-in love is raging mad! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

The National ENQUIRER has seen 30 gooey handwritten love notes sleazeball former cop Nicole Speakman — the ex-wife of Wally King (left). In a blockbuster exclusive,has seen 30 gooey handwritten love notes sleazeball former cop Peterson wrote to— the ex-wife of(left). Photo credit: Files

“I can’t believe this guy stole my wife!” a furious Wally barked to The ENQUIRER of pervy Peterson, who called Nicole “Babycakes,” begged her to send him her lingerie, and even penned a sappy poem for her that included the line: “Someday I’ll kneel before you holding out a ring.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Ex-cop Peterson was convicted of slaying third wife Kathleen Savio (left) and is a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy (right). “I’m not the demon the press makes me out to be,” he sniveled in one letter to Nicole. Photo credit: Files

She divorced Wally in 2011, but still lived with him, and began corresponding with Peterson around September 2012. Within a month, he was drooling over her. “I think you are really beautiful so you might just end up with a boyfriend on your hands,” the creep gushed in October. Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

“I think it’s terribly selfish of me to start a relationship while I’m locked up but if you want me, I’m very single now, and you can have me with little to no effort on your part at all.” By December 2012, the jailbird boldly started one letter with, “Hey Babycakes.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“I never get tired of hearing how much you want to be with me,” Peterson wrote. “I’m checking into you being able to call me. Don’t be afraid to talk dirty to me. I could use the romance.” Photo credit: Getty Images

In another letter that same month, the rat demanded: “SEND ME PICTURES OF YOU! Lingerie would be great. Just don’t show any private parts or they won’t let me have them. I could care less about the stretch marks.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The conniving con tried to lure Nicole into his twisted web by bragging about his house, his pool, his small plane, his 30-foot camper and his Harley-Davidson. Nicole even began visiting Peterson in prison. Photo credit: Files

Wally told The ENQUIRER he demanded Nicole — mother of two children, 15 and 11 — stop seeing Peterson. But the thug ramped up the charm. “You’re perfect for me,” he hissed to Nicole. “I feel so honored that you are allowing me to love you. The way you hold my hands and look at me makes me feel that you are in love with me too.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wally and Nicole continued to live together “as a family” in an “on-again/off-again” relationship, Wally told The ENQUIRER. Despite that, Peterson led Nicole on with false hope that his murder conviction would be overturned on appeal, and they’d be together. Photo credit: Files

That dream ended when an additional 40 years was slapped onto Drew’s 38-year murder sentence after the jerk tried to hire a hit man to knock off a state prosecutor. Nicole testified in court during Drew’s 2016 murder-for-hire trial, and claimed she hasn’t spoken to him since. Photo credit: Getty Images