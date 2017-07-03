Donald Trump To Top White House Staffers: ‘You’re Fired!’

President Trump has compiled a top-secret hit list of White House staffers and other notables in his administration who will be fired for cause — as part of a “bloody Sunday” in July that will rock the U.S. government to its core! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Donald has absolutely had enough!” said the frustrated White House insider, who has first-hand access to the commander-in-chief. “He’s accustomed to the business world where CEOs’ orders are actually obeyed, and people maintain their positions based on their failure or success. There’s been one screw-up after another — and the hammer is about to fall!” Photo credit: Getty Images

In a blockbuster exclusive, the source told The National ENQUIRER that a date in July has already been selected for the mass firings. But the source added: “The president is playing this somewhat close to the vest. Only he knows the date.” However, our source — who is not a high-level administration staffer, but someone close to Trump during his career as a successful real estate magnate — was more forthcoming on the topic of whose heads are on the president’s chopping block. Photo credit: Getty Images

First on that list is Robert Mueller , the former FBI director who was appointed a special counsel to probe phantom links between the Trump administration and the Russian government in the run-up to the 2016 election. “Robert Mueller is gone,” guaranteed our source. “There’s no way Trump is going to allow this Democratic Party sideshow to continue to derail the people’s business. Trump didn’t come to Washington to play politics, and he’ll be damned if he goes back to New York over the political consequences of Mueller’s ouster.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Robert was chosen as special counsel after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ cowardly decision to recuse himself from the investigation — thus sealing his own fate. “Sessions is done!” said our source. “In some ways, he’s responsible for the mushrooming of the Russian investigation by choosing to recuse himself. It was a predictable move for a career politician: Save your own skin. But Sessions is going to pay a price for having done so.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Another big name headed for the door is White House chief strategist Steve Bannon — described to The ENQUIRER by our source as a “prima donna and a leaker of almost unthinkable proportions.” The source added: “Steve has been instrumental in honing the president’s policy platform, of taking his vision of America and the globe, and translating it into legislation. But there’s a lot to put up with when it comes to Steve. Just consider the Time magazine cover as proof point A. Then there are Steve’s attempts to advance his own agenda through un-sourced statements in the press. It’s time to cut bait.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Also out is White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who, said the source, has failed to moderate Trump’s “admittedly bombastic” approach to dealing with the media. “When Sean was hired, we thought a career D.C. media man with his experience would smooth out some of the president’s take-no-prisoners approach,” said our source. “What we got instead was a mini-Trump. That’s not what we need right now, or what we were looking for when we hired him.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Don McGahn, whose termination has already been foreshadowed by Trump’s hiring of tough-guy Wall Street litigator Marc Kasowitz to assist him in his response to the Russian “witch hunt.” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski said denounced Trump when the cameras stopped rolling — could also soon get her walking papers. There's also White House counsel, whose termination has already been foreshadowed by Trump’s hiring of tough-guy Wall Street litigatorto assist him in his response to the Russian “witch hunt.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (pictured) is being blasted for “bungling” the Affordable Care Act's “repeal and replace” effort. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is also being eyed as the the principal architect of Trump’s “dead on arrival” first federal budget — and he was a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus that torpedoed the Obamacare “repeal and replace” effort. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ben Carson, who our source described as “not only clueless, but responsible for many of the personnel failures we now have to fix with firings because of his role as vice chairman of the transition team.” But the greatest bombshell involves the unveiling of four moles still loyal to The list of bumbling bureaucrats also includes Housing and Urban Development Secretary, who our source described as “not only clueless, but responsible for many of the personnel failures we now have to fix with firings because of his role as vice chairman of the transition team.” But the greatest bombshell involves the unveiling of four moles still loyal to Barack Obama Photo credit: Getty Images