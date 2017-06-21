President Trump To Top Staffers: ‘You’re Fired!’

Donald Trump has compiled a top-secret hit list of White House staffers — as The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now, exposes the President's plan for a "bloody Sunday" that will rock the U.S. government!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
2 of 3
Top insiders have told The National ENQUIRER about the President's plans to clean house in July — and certain staffers are getting charges of criminal treason along with their pink slip! “Donald has absolutely had enough,” one source told The ENQUIRER in the latest issue's bombshell report!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
3 of 3
The veteran D.C. insider names the headline-making public figures who are about to be banished from the White House, with the July firings destined to create a summer full of heated headlines. Discover President Trump's shocking plans to remake his administration — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
Donald Trump has compiled a top-secret hit list of White House staffers — as The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now, exposes the President's plan for a "bloody Sunday" that will rock the U.S. government!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
Top insiders have told The National ENQUIRER about the President's plans to clean house in July — and certain staffers are getting charges of criminal treason along with their pink slip! “Donald has absolutely had enough,” one source told The ENQUIRER in the latest issue's bombshell report!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
The veteran D.C. insider names the headline-making public figures who are about to be banished from the White House, with the July firings destined to create a summer full of heated headlines. Discover President Trump's shocking plans to remake his administration — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!